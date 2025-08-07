Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer For (THE) WOMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the new teaser trailer for (the) Woman By Jane Upton, which will be directed by Angharad Jones from 24 September through October.

When a successful playwright swaps long writing sessions for snatched moments of peace, and wild nights out for evenings in with a newborn, she's left wondering how she's supposed to continue being a successful artist, wife, and friend while everything she knew has changed. The Bruntwood Prize shortlisted, metatheatrical play moves between M—burnt out, angry, lonely, craving intimacy but disengaged, and terrified of the future—and the plot of the play she's writing for her male producers. Sinking in exhaustion and self-doubt, M starts digging at the secrets of the system she's in; unpicking where she came from in an attempt to navigate this new version of herself. (the) Woman, is a funny and painful scream from the abyss of early motherhood.

Written by Jane Upton, (the) Woman is based on her experiences as a woman formed in the 90's losing herself in the transition from single woman to motherhood. It examines how becoming a parent changes a woman's currency (though she's told it shouldn't), the compromises she makes (whilst being told she can have it all) and the level of masking that happens (because talking about your children or your needs is ‘just not interesting').

Lizzy Watts stars as M, her recent credits include SHED: Exploded View (Manchester Royal Exchange) and Hedda Gabler (National Theatre). She is joined by Jamie-Rose Monk (Hansel and Gretel; Princess Essex; Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew at The Globe), Josh Goulding (Alone Together Theatre Royal Windsor; Hangmen on Broadway; The Price of Thomas Scott and Trainspotting Live off-Broadway) and André Squire (One Night in Miami, ABKCO Theater/Nottingham Playhouse).

(the) Woman is directed by New Perspectives' Artistic Director Angharad Jones who said, "Following a successful tour earlier this year, New Perspectives is proud to bring (the) Woman to London. What Jane has written is an intricately crafted, razor-sharp exploration of what it means to be a woman and more specifically a mother, capturing with honesty the emotional and physical toil required simply to exist in that space.