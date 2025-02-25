Video: Watch a New JUST FOR ONE DAY â€“ The Live Aid Musical Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



40 years on, discover the story of Live Aid in a whole new wayâ€”in Londonâ€™s West End at Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical. Watch a new preview of the production, currently running in the West End through March 30, 2025.

Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Diana Ross,Ultravox and more, this is the story of Live Aid and the people united by it.

Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together â€“ and they all have a story to tell about â€˜the day rock â€˜nâ€™ roll changed the worldâ€™.

A cast of 26 star in the world premiere of Just For One Day, a new musical written by John Oâ€™Farrell(Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things).

