 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Lauren Jones Performs 'Pulled' From THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour

The video also features Beth Jerem (piano), David Hornberger (cello) and Rosie Wooding (cello).

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



An all new video has been released of Lauren Jones, who plays Wednesday Addams in the UK tour of The Addams Family, performing the song "Pulled." The video also features Beth Jerem (piano), David Hornberger (cello) and Rosie Wooding (cello). Check out the video here!

The featured song was arranged by Richard Beadle, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton and Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

The UK tour will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 – 12 July 2025, Curve, Leicester from 15 July – 10 August, Lowry, Salford from 12 – 16 August 2025, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury from 19 – 23 August and Blackpool Opera House from 26 – 30 August.

Starring in the musical are Alexandra Burke as Morticia Addams, Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Clive Rowe as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso as Gomez Addams, Lauren Jones as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean as Pugsley Addams,  Dickon Gough as Lurch,  Dale Rapley as Mal,  Jacob Fowler as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice. 

Also in the company are Jak Allen-Anderson as ensemble and cover Lurch, Abigail Brodie as ensemble and cover Morticia, JR Ballantyne  as ensemble and cover Gomez, Eamonn Cox as ensemble, cover Mal and Fester, Siobhan Diffin as cover Alice, Grandma / Swing, Maria Garrett as ensemble and cover Wednesday, Chloe Gentles  as ensemble and cover Pugsley and Sario Solomon as ensemble and cover Lucas.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos