Video: Lauren Jones Performs 'Pulled' From THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour

An all new video has been released of Lauren Jones, who plays Wednesday Addams in the UK tour of The Addams Family, performing the song "Pulled." The video also features Beth Jerem (piano), David Hornberger (cello) and Rosie Wooding (cello). Check out the video here!

The featured song was arranged by Richard Beadle, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton and Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The UK tour will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 – 12 July 2025, Curve, Leicester from 15 July – 10 August, Lowry, Salford from 12 – 16 August 2025, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury from 19 – 23 August and Blackpool Opera House from 26 – 30 August.

Starring in the musical are Alexandra Burke as Morticia Addams, Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Clive Rowe as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso as Gomez Addams, Lauren Jones as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Dale Rapley as Mal, Jacob Fowler as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice.

Also in the company are Jak Allen-Anderson as ensemble and cover Lurch, Abigail Brodie as ensemble and cover Morticia, JR Ballantyne as ensemble and cover Gomez, Eamonn Cox as ensemble, cover Mal and Fester, Siobhan Diffin as cover Alice, Grandma / Swing, Maria Garrett as ensemble and cover Wednesday, Chloe Gentles as ensemble and cover Pugsley and Sario Solomon as ensemble and cover Lucas.