Video: LES MISÉRABLES 40th Celebration Performance at the Oliver Awards 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the night of the Oliver Awards 2025, past actors from Les Misérables came together to perform a medley to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the musical being on the West End. See the video!

Lucie Jones, Rachelle Ann Go, Shan Ako, Nathania Ong and Bradley Jaden all came together to perform a medley of songs from the show, including as "On My Own," "I Dreamed a Dream," and "Stars." Lucie Junes and Rachelle Ann Go once portrayed the role of Fantine, while Shan Ako and Nathania Ong had both played the role of Eponine. Bradley Jaden had portrayed the roles of Javert and Enjolras.

The Oliver Awards 2025 took place on April 6, 2025, and were hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. The evening included other performances, such as MJ the Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, and a medley from Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812.

Comments