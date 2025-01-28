News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt West End Performance of THE TEMPEST

Sigourney Weaver was escorted off stage and, less than a minute later, so were the protesters. 

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Just Stop Oil interrupted a recent performance of The Tempest on the West End, starring Sigourney Weaver.  Two protesters from the environmental campaign group stormed the stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, fired a confetti cannon, and stated that they are stopping the show. 

The protesters were holding an orange banner that said "Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck", which was a reference to the play itself, as well as the recent report that revealed that 2024 was the warmest on record globally and the first full year when the average temperature exceeded 1.5C above preindustrial levels, according to The Guardian.

Weaver was escorted off stage and, less than a minute later, so were the protesters. According to reports, officers were called to the theatre and no arrests had been made.

Watch the video.

This is not the first time the group has interrupted a West End performance. In 2023,protesters from Just Stop Oil stormed the stage at a performance of Les Miserables in London. Additionally, just last year, climate change protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion stormed the stage during a performance of An Enemy of the People on Broadway. 

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver in her West End debut as Prospero, is currently running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 1 February 2025. 



