Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters

According to SkyNews, five Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after storming the stage at the October 4 evening performance of Les Miserables on London's West End.

During the performance of the song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' the protesters invaded the stage while unveiling banners displaying anti-fossil fuel messaging.

In a video of the incident, later posted to the group's social media channels, a member of the group is seen shouting, "Just stop oil!" to boos from the audience and a swift response from production staff. The group then locked themselves to the stage, forcing theatre staff to evacuate the space.

Chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, William Village told Sky News: "During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show. Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended. Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance. Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience's right to enjoy the event for which they have paid."

Just Stop Oil member Hannah Taylor said of the protest, "The show starts with Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister's starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal loaves of bread? How long before there are riots on the streets? The show cannot go on. We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation and death. It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people."

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023