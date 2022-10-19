Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at All New 'Skating' Clip From Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!

Oct. 19, 2022  

An all new video clip has been released for Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!

This festive delight follows the classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker with a sweetie-inspired twist as they travel through a winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland.

Nutcracker! is being broadcast in over 200 cinemas across the UK on 15th and 20th November, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, the perfect affordable evening at the ballet in the run up to Christmas.

Tickets are on sale now at NutcrackerCinema.com.

Check out the video below!




