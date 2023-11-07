Video: Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has been running in the West End for 5 years.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Check out new footage below for the hit West End production TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has been running in the West End for 5 years and is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018. 

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony Van Laast and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023. She would have turned 84 on 26 November this year.
 






