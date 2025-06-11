Video: COME FALL IN LOVE- THE DDLJ MUSICAL First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the successful opening of the UK Premiere ofÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ in Manchester last week, vibrant new footage of the show has been released today alongside a video of the First Night at Manchester Opera House.

The new musical comedy, based on one of the Biggest Bollywood Blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema,Â Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeÂ (DDLJ),Â opened to huge critical and audience acclaim.Â It is running at Manchester Opera House untilÂ SaturdayÂ 21 June 2025, and tickets are available fromÂ Â comefallinlovemusical.com.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language filmÂ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.Â The musical features 18 brand-new English songs and a cast including rising British talent with local links to Manchester and the North West.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ starsÂ Jena PandyaÂ (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia)Â asÂ SimranÂ andÂ Ashley DayÂ (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as RogÂ along withÂ Irvine IqbalÂ (The Father and the Assassin)Â asÂ Baldev,Â Kara LaneÂ (The Addams Family)Â asÂ Minky,Â Harveen Mann-NearyÂ (Bend It Like Beckham)Â asÂ Lajjo,Â Amonik MelacoÂ (Austenland)Â asÂ Ben,Â Millie Oâ€™ConnellÂ (SIX)Â asÂ Cookie,Â Ankur SabharwalÂ (Snakes and Ladders)Â asÂ Ajit,Â Kinshuk SenÂ (Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical)Â asÂ Kuljit,Â Russell WilcoxÂ (Exit The King)Â asÂ Rog Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble membersÂ Erica-Jayne AldenÂ (A Christmas Carol: The Musical),Â Tash Bacarese-HamiltonÂ (Frankie Goes to Bollywood),Â Scarlett BehlÂ (Cinderella),Â Sophie CambleÂ (Singinâ€™ in the Rain),Â Gabrielle CoccaÂ (Frozen: The Musical),Â Rohan DhuparÂ (Mamma Mia!),Â Joe DjangoÂ (All England Dance Gala),Â Alexander EmeryÂ (Love Never Dies),Â Kuldeep GoswamiÂ (Bhangra Nation),Â Ella GrantÂ (Once Upon a Time Tour),Â Yasmin HarrisonÂ (Burlesque),Â Mohit MathurÂ (Beyond Bollywood),Â Tom MussellÂ (Burlesque),Â Purvi ParmarÂ (Little Shop of Horrors),Â Saaj RajaÂ (Best of Enemies),Â Manu SarswatÂ (Cake The Musical),Â Garrett TennantÂ (Mamma Mia!),Â Sonya VenugopalÂ (Life of Pi), and swingsÂ Emily GoodenoughÂ (Sunny Afternoon),Â Marina Lawrence-MahrraÂ (The Secret Silk),Â Jordan Maisuria-WakeÂ (Peter Pan).



The award-winning creative team forÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ includes Book and Lyrics byÂ Nell BenjaminÂ (Mean GirlsÂ with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner forÂ Legally BlondeÂ with Laurence Oâ€™Keefe), Music byÂ Vishal DadlaniÂ andÂ Sheykhar RavjianiÂ (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography byÂ Rob AshfordÂ (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits includeÂ Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really TryingÂ on Broadway), Co-Choreography â€“ Indian Dances byÂ Shruti MerchantÂ (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design byÂ Derek McLaneÂ (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits includeÂ MJ the MusicalÂ andÂ Moulin Rouge! The MusicalÂ on Broadway and West End),Â Linda ChoÂ (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits includeÂ The Great GatsbyÂ on Broadway and West End), Lighting Design byÂ Japhy Weideman, Sound Design byÂ Tony Gayle, Video Design byÂ Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger isÂ Ted ArthurÂ and Musical Direction is byÂ Benjamin Holder.Â Casting byÂ David Grindrod CDGÂ for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The World Premiere ofÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ was produced in 2022 at The Old Globe, San Diego, California. Barry Edelstein, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director. Timothy J. Shields, Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ is produced byÂ Yash Raj Films (YRF).

