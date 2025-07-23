Video: Cast Reacts to GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of opening at London’s Battersea Park for a strictly limited 6-week run, watch the reaction of the cast of Secret Cinema’s Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical as they get set to rule the school. Join Sandy and Danny, the Pink Ladies and T Birds and explore the most exciting immersive world in London this summer.

Get ready to rub shoulders with Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds and Pink Ladies at Secret Cinema’s GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical. The doors to Rydell High will open for a strictly limited term of just six weeks from Friday 1 August to Sunday 7 September at Evolution London, in Battersea Park.

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical will be a two-and-a-half-hour spectacular which blurs the line between screen and reality, and for the very first time, the entire film is brought to life all around you with actors and immersive elements seamlessly blending with the on-screen action. Step into the ultimate director’s cut and live at the very heart of Grease as screens play the fan-favourite film whilst a 30-strong cast and live band bring to life all of the songs from the film’s hit soundtrack including ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Beauty School Dropout’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee’, ‘Summer Nights’, and ‘We Go Together,’ fusing the film and its iconic moments with a modern live action experience.