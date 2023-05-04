Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

The first song and video have been released from the thrilling new London production of the classic satire of big business, Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows' How to Succeed in Business' Without Really Trying!

Allie Daniel, who plays Rosemary Pilkington sings 'Happy To Keep His Dinner Warm', accompanied on piano by Musical Director Natalie Pound, in an all new video. Watch below!

Performances run Friday 12 May - Saturday 17 June, 2023 at Southwark Playhouse.

'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' is a comic gem that took Broadway by storm in 1961, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. It boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser - one of America's great composer/lyricists, also responsible for 'Guys & Dolls' (currently a massive hit at the Bridge Theatre) - including 'I Believe in You', 'Brotherhood of Man' and 'The Company Way'.



A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, it follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (voiced in the Southwark production by Michelle Visage of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' fame) to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man", the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.



