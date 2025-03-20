Vanessa Williams Extends Run as Miranda Priestly in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vanessa Williams will continue to guard the gates of the fashion empire at the Dominion Theatre, playing Miranda Priestly, until 18 October 2025. Best known for her celebrated roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives and as a multi-award-winning singer, she first donned Prada (and Pamella Roland) in Plymouth last summer and then opened in the West End at the end of last year.

Vanessa will continue to be joined by Olivier Award winner and Grammy nominated, Matt Henry (Kinky Boots; The Drifters Girl), MBE, as Runway's Creative Fashion Director, Nigel, Georgie Buckland (Shrek The Musical; Bedknobs and Broomsticks) making her West End debut playing the driven Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo (SIX; We Will Rock You) as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily (for which she has received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical) and James Darch (Mamma Mia!; Wicked) as the devious journalist, Christian.

While Rhys Whitfield is on an agreed leave of absence, from Thursday 27 March Jamie Bogyo* (Moulin Rouge!; Aspects of Love) will star as Andy's long-term boyfriend, Nate for a limited season.

Completing the cast are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Debbie Kurup, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Brandon Lee Sears, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, and Tara Yasmin.

*Please note that casting for performances from 18 October 2025 is to be confirmed in due course. The producer cannot guarantee the appearance of any artist at any specific performance and reserves the right to substitute an alternate artist when required as a result of the indisposition, injury or illness of a member of the performing company of the production.

The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, has become the fastest selling show in the Dominion's history, opening with record breaking sales and playing to rapturous audiences. It is now booking until 3 January 2026.

In December of last year, the show officially opened with a special gala night which raised over £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation—and was attended by guests including Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Lily Collins, Edward Enninful, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Zandra Rhodes, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Elizabeth Hurley, and many more.

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production played an exclusive preview engagement from 06 July – 17 August at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to opening in the West End.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that's hautter than hell!

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed… and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she's always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Ain't Too Proud, Sister Act The Musical) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

