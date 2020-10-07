VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For The Barn Theatre's MARRY ME A LITTLE Starring Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker

The new revival production from 16 October to 8 November, with press night on 20 October.

The Barn Theatre have released the official trailer for their upcoming revival production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Marry Me A Little starring Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Rocketman, The Phantom of the Opera).

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the charming and bittersweet one-act musical follows two single strangers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies whilst they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night.

The production breathes new theatrical life and meaning to a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the original productions of some of Sondheim's iconic musicals including Follies, Company and A Little Night Music.

Last year Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker starred alongside one another in the 2019 London premiere of the Adam Guettel musical The Light in the Piazza at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. They later reprised their roles for the production's American transfer to the Los Angeles Opera in October 2019.

The production will be directed by Kirk Jameson (Just So, Madagascar) with musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly (Daddy Long Legs, Aspects of Love) and musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX, Little Miss Sunshine).

Marry Me A Little is produced by the Barn Theatre in association with Anthology Theatre.

The Barn Theatre have also announced Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis, The Last Five Years) will star in the title role of the world premiere of Alan Pollock's new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic story Peter Pan from 21 November 2020 to 3 January 2021.

