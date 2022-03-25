Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For NT Live's Broadcast of HENRY V From The Donmar Warehouse With Kit Harington

Available in cinemas from Thursday 21 April in the UK and Ireland, and to audiences worldwide from Thursday 2 June.

Mar. 25, 2022  

The National Theatre have today released the trailer for the upcoming NT Live broadcast of Henry V filmed live on stage at the Donmar Warehouse. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare's thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Available in cinemas from Thursday 21 April in the UK and Ireland, and to audiences worldwide from Thursday 2 June, tickets are now on sale with National Theatre Live.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. Captured live from the intimate Donmar Warehouse in London, this exciting modern production directed by Donmar Associate Director, Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

The trailer for NT Live: Henry V can now be viewed below!

The cast includes Jude Akuwudike, Gethin Alderman, Seumas Begg, Claire-Louise Cordwell, Thomas Dennis, Kate Duchêne, Kit Harington, Olivier Huband, David Judge, Melissa Johns, Danny Kirrane, Anoushka Lucas, Adam Maxey, Steven Meo, Marienella Phillips, Diany Samba-Bandza, Joanna Songi and Millicent Wong.

The production is designed by Fly Davis, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Andrzej Goulding, movement direction by Benoit Swan Pouffer, music by Andrew T. Mackay, fight direction by Kate Waters and casting director is Anna Cooper CDG.

Filmed live on stage in London's West End, at the Donmar Warehouse.

Sky Arts is the Headline Partner of the National Theatre Live in the UK.



