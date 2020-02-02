VIDEO: Watch WAITRESS Star David Hunter Sing 'She Used To Be Mine'

On Friday, 31 January, BroadwayWorld UK Award winner David Hunter, who was most recently seen playing Dr Pomatter in Waitress, played an intimate acoustic solo concert at The Other Palace Studio in London.

As well as a successful career in theatre, David is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and recently released "The Farm Song" in late 2019, which has already racked up 50,000 streams on Spotify, with more planned new releases in 2020.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

The event sold out in less than a day, and those lucky enough to get a ticket were treated to a gripping set of heart-breaking original songs, unique cover versions, and David's famous onstage wit and repartee.

Speaking about what led him to put on the concert, David said: "In truth, when we did the theatre space, I felt quite nervous about it. There was a lot of unknowns, is everything going to work... The whole point of this gig is that I want to just enjoy playing the concert - I want to play here like the audience is sat in my front room and we're just playing songs together. That's my happy place, just sharing music."

Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical, is currently making her West End debut, reuniting with Gavin Creel for a limited six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre, after their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production. Hunter returns to the role in March 2020.

David Hunter's most recent single "The Farm Song" and his EP Silver Linings are available on iTunes.





Related Articles