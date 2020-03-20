VIDEO: Watch Sharon D Clarke Sing 'Lover Man' From BLUES IN THE NIGHT

The Olivier Awards might not be going ahead, but you can still enjoy a special performance from the Kiln Theatre's Olivier-nominated show BLUES IN THE NIGHT, thanks to this #ThrowBackThursday treat. Watch the video below!

The Kiln has shared the full version of the mighty Sharon D Clarke performing Billie Holiday's "Lover Man" from the show - which was directed by Susie McKenna, with musical direction from Mark Dickman. Read our 5* review here

Before the shutdown, Clarke was due to make her Broadway debut in Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - which played at Chichester Festival Theatre, the Hampstead Theatre and in the West End, and won her an Olivier Award last year.

Let's hope CAROLINE rises again soon, and in the meantime, enjoy this incredible performance!





