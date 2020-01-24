BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
VIDEO: Watch Daisy Wood-Davis Sing 'Natural Woman' from BEAUTIFUL UK Tour

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

BEAUTIFUL is embarking on a UK tour and Daisy Wood-Davis is Carole King! Watch below as she belts out a Carole classic, "Natural Woman."

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the bestselling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann's hit songs You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

