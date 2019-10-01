VIDEO: Joe Sugg and David Hunter Talk Baking and Fundraising at the WAITRESS Macmillan Coffee Morning

Sugar, butter, flour... Waitress hosts a West End coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Joe Sugg and David Hunter, currently in the Waitress London cast, joined in the World's Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday and hosted a special West End fundraiser at the Adelphi Theatre - raising an impressive £460.88 for Macmillan.

Cast, crew and theatre personnel from Waitress were joined by guests from The Book of Mormon and Matilda the Musical, among others, who baked and shared their sweet treat creations.

Those range from Waitress-inspired 'Old Joe's Pumpkin Pie' to 'in the dark, dark' chocolate cake, and 'key lime to happiness' cheesecake and more - with all donations going towards the charity.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Macmillan Cancer Support, one of Britain's largest cancer charities, has been running the coffee morning since 1990, branching out to schools, workplaces and homes across the country. In total, the event raised £460.88 which will go directly to supporting patients and families who have been diagnosed with cancer. For more information, visit www.macmillan.org.uk





