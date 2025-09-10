VIDEO: Sejal Keshwala sings 'For All We Know' at WEST END LIVE LOUNGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sejal Keshwala recently performed “For All We Know” by Donny Hathaway as part of the West End Live Lounge concert series. Known for bringing together a wide range of West End talent, the final ever West End Live Lounge took place in support of two UK-based charities, continuing its tradition of combining live music with fundraising efforts.

Keshwala’s performance added a soulful moment to the evening’s programme, showcasing her rich, emotive vocal style. A familiar face in the West End, she is best known for her role as Ray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and has performed in numerous concerts and cabarets across London, including The Westway Sessions and Sunday Soul at Chiswick Playhouse.

West End Live Lounge, established in 2017, has become a staple of the London theatre calendar, with all proceeds going to charities such as Mind, Shelter, Women’s Aid, UNICEF, Barnardo’s, Samaritans, Centrepoint, Cancer Research UK, and Bowel Cancer UK. Each edition of the concert typically features themed musical performances, with past line-ups including a host of leading West End vocalists.

The final West End Live Lounge marked the end of an era for the beloved concert series, drawing a packed audience and a lineup of returning favourites and new voices. The evening served as a celebration of the event’s impact over the years—both artistically and philanthropically—highlighting its legacy of raising thousands of pounds for UK charities through music. Performers reflected on the community the series built within the industry, and the night closed with a sense of gratitude and finality, honouring the many artists, organisers, and audiences who made it possible.