Video: THE GROOVE CHORUS return to the Clapham Grand on 12 & 13 September

The Groove Chorus will bring their dynamic mix of pop, soul, and gospel to The Clapham Grand for two performances on 12 and 13 September. The group, celebrated for their vibrant harmonies and diverse musical influences, promises an engaging and high-energy concert experience. Set in the intimate yet grand Clapham Grand, this venue’s historic charm and excellent acoustics provide the ideal backdrop for the group’s unique sound. Fans can expect a night of lively performances, where the energy of the group will connect with the audience in a way that makes each show feel personal and inclusive.

Silv Pybus, Musical Director said; "Featuring a choir of 80 singers and an 8-piece band, we'll be serving up club classics with a disco twist. It's not just a gig; it's a full-fledged night out -minus the social anxiety - giving you plenty of space to dance your heart out"

The concert is expected to appeal to a broad audience, from long-time fans of The Groove Chorus to newcomers who enjoy a diverse mix of musical genres. It’s a chance to experience a live performance that brings together rhythm, soul, and a sense of community.

The set includes songs from the following artists; Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, The Darkness, Zaun Malik, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Spice Girls.

Tickets are available now, and with the shows likely to sell out, early booking is recommended. You can purchase tickets through The Clapham Grand’s official website.

The Groove Chorus, founded in 2018, has been captivating audiences with its innovative approach to live music. Known for its lively stage presence and varied musical style, the group continues to grow its fanbase, delivering performances that leave a lasting impression.

The Groove Chorus will be joined by some very special guests to make this night unforgettable, including Don One, Victoria Scone, DJ Dom Top and Legziana.