Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker has reunited with pianist and entertainer Joe Stilgoe, his co-star in Maria Friedman's 2015 Old Vic production of Cole Porter's High Society.

Both got together in lockdown for Well Did You Evah?, the number they performed together in the show, Jamie as Mike Connor and Joe as pianist Joey Powell.

Check out the video below!

