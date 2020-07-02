VIDEO: Jacqueline Hughes, Zoe Birkett, Emma Hatton and More West End Stars Sing Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

West End Live Lounge has presented a special video of Queen's 'The show must go on' in support of the #SaveOurTheatres #Savethearts campaign.

Performers include: Glenn Adamson, Kelly Agbowu, Marcus Ayton, Adam Bailey, Zoe Birkett, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Erin Caldwell, Louise Dearman, Kellie Gnauck, Simon Gordon, Natalie Green ,Emma Hatton, Lisa-Marie Holmes, Jacqueline Hughes, Joel Harper-Jackson, Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Martha Kirby, Emma Lindars, Shekinah McFarlane, Kayleigh McKnight,Sarah Moss, Brady Isaacs-Pearce, Laura Pick, Andrew Polec ,Lauren James-Ray, Jodie Steele, Danielle Steers, Jennifer Tierney, Rodney Vubya, Ella Young

Check out the video below!

Musicians: Sam Coates, Ben Golding, Liam Waddle, Ben Steele Sam Ainslie, Simon Kennard, David Talisman, Clodagh Kennedy, Siobhán McCafferty, Sophie Gledhill, Klara Romac, Rhys Lovell, Jacob Phillips, Wesley Frankel, Mike Kent-Davies

