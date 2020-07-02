VIDEO: Jacqueline Hughes, Zoe Birkett, Emma Hatton and More West End Stars Sing Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'
West End Live Lounge has presented a special video of Queen's 'The show must go on' in support of the #SaveOurTheatres #Savethearts campaign.
Performers include: Glenn Adamson, Kelly Agbowu, Marcus Ayton, Adam Bailey, Zoe Birkett, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Erin Caldwell, Louise Dearman, Kellie Gnauck, Simon Gordon, Natalie Green ,Emma Hatton, Lisa-Marie Holmes, Jacqueline Hughes, Joel Harper-Jackson, Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Martha Kirby, Emma Lindars, Shekinah McFarlane, Kayleigh McKnight,Sarah Moss, Brady Isaacs-Pearce, Laura Pick, Andrew Polec ,Lauren James-Ray, Jodie Steele, Danielle Steers, Jennifer Tierney, Rodney Vubya, Ella Young
Check out the video below!
Musicians: Sam Coates, Ben Golding, Liam Waddle, Ben Steele Sam Ainslie, Simon Kennard, David Talisman, Clodagh Kennedy, Siobhán McCafferty, Sophie Gledhill, Klara Romac, Rhys Lovell, Jacob Phillips, Wesley Frankel, Mike Kent-Davies