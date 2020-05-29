VIDEO: Jack Reitman Performs New Song 'Until Then' by Kath Haling

A new song has been released called 'UNTIL THEN' written by Composer/Lyricist KATH HALING ('Sunshine', 'The Hold'). The song was arranged by, and features piano by, HARRY HADEN-BROWN (Assistant Musical Director of 'The Phantom of the Opera' UK Tour), and performed by Jack Reitman (Offie Award-Winner for 'Thrill Me' at Hope Theatre).

Watch the performance below!

Until Then, inspired by Take Me To The World - A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, was written in response to, and as a signal of hope during the ongoing Covid-19 'lockdown' across the world. With an uplifting message, Until Then aims to put a smile on people's faces, and the team encourage the song to be shared amongst the friends and family whom you wish to see again soon. Until Then was entirely written, recorded and mixed remotely from the artists' homes.