Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Inside the Opening Performance of EDUCATING RITA at the Minack Theatre

Article Pixel

The acclaimed 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell’s EDUCATING RITA is now playing at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall, England.

Aug. 20, 2020  

The acclaimed 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA is now playing at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall, England. The production was on a UK Tour when the Government closed theatres, but is now able to open with social distancing.

The show's official Twitter account has posted a video taking fans inside and behind the scenes of the opening performance.

Check it out below!

Performances will begin on Tuesday 18 August and the season will run until Saturday 29 August. The production stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita and is directed by Max Roberts.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Natalie Douglas' Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Lucy Bollier Sings 'Burn' as Part of 5-Star Theatricals' HAMILTON Camp
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition- Win $1000 for Charity + LaDuca Shoes & FREE Dance Classes!