VIDEO: Inside the Opening Performance of EDUCATING RITA at the Minack Theatre

The acclaimed 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA is now playing at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall, England. The production was on a UK Tour when the Government closed theatres, but is now able to open with social distancing.

The show's official Twitter account has posted a video taking fans inside and behind the scenes of the opening performance.

Here's a little taster from our opening performance at the glorious @minacktheatre pic.twitter.com/5cLUwEguo8 - Educating Rita (@EducatingRitaUK) August 20, 2020

Performances will begin on Tuesday 18 August and the season will run until Saturday 29 August. The production stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita and is directed by Max Roberts.

