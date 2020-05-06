VIDEO: Dancers With Multiple Sclerosis Set to Perform at the Royal Opera House Rehearse From Home

A special ballet was set for the Royal Opera House, to be performed by dancers with Multiple Sclerosis. However, due to the health crisis, the performance was cancelled.

The show's performers and choreographer, Bim Malcolmson, chatted with BBC Breakfast about how they are continuing to perform and rehearse from home because, after all, the show must go on!

"I think everything is possible and I don't believe in 'no'," Malcolmson said. "I think particularly because we're all in our homes, and it can all get a little bit shrunk, I think what's great about ballet is it's about expanding and reaching and finding geometry and space."

