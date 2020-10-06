VIDEO: Concord Theatricals Partners With Miranda Pla For New Animatic 'Times Are Hard for Dreamers' From AMELIE

The song is featured on the original London cast recording of the three-time Olivier Award-nominated production.

Concord Theatricals partnered with animator Miranda Pla to launch another incredible animatic! "Times Are Hard for Dreamers," from the musical AMÉLIE, launched today and can viewed below!

The song is featured on the original London cast recording of the three-time Olivier Award-nominated production. Released in June 2020, the cast recording is available to stream or download here: https://found.ee/amelie-mus

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner. Concord Theatricals licenses Amélie worldwide for live stage performance by professional and amateur theatres. Theatres interested in licensing the show should visit concordsho.ws/PerformAmelie.

Amélie's Original London Cast Recording features the West End cast of 13 actor-musicians: Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson as Amélie, Sophie Crawford as Gina, Faoileann Cunningham as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson as Amadine/Philomene, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man/Gnome, Chris Jared as Nino, Caolan McCarthy as Hipolito/Elton, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Emma Jane Morton as Delphine, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau, and Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel. The London premiere of Amélie had music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. It was directed by Michael Fentiman. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations were by Oliver Award nominee Barnaby Race, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Samuel Wilson, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Miranda Pla (she/her) is an upcoming senior at Brown University, double-majoring in Literary Arts and Philosophy. She posted her first animatic to her Youtube channel "Miranda Pla" in 2018, where she continues to reinterpret musical theatre songs into the medium of film and animation. Since then, she's amassed over 25,000 subscribers and her animatics for HADESTOWN and THE MAD ONES have been viewed almost 5 million times.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You