VIDEO: Check Out the All New Trailer For MAGIC MIKE LIVE

As previously announced last week, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will be returning to The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London on 16 April 2021.

Get a first look in the all new trailer below!

Tickets for the new period have gone on sale today. Patrons will experience a revamped production featuring new songs and new dance sequences. From 16 April 2021 up to and including 27 June 2021, all tickets will be priced at £79.00 and £96.00 and include complimentary Prosecco during the show if booked by 31 December 2020. Patrons are encouraged to book early to get the best seats. New VIP packages are also available at the time of booking that allow guests to extend their stay and take advantage of everything the Hippodrome Casino has to offer.



Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 200,000 people in London alone and almost 750,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists from around the world perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show premiered in Berlin in 2020 and the Australia national tour will open in Sydney on 17 December 2020.

Learn more and book tickets at www.magicmikelondon.co.uk.

