VIDEO: Camden Voices Sings Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' As Part of BBC's Make a Difference

BBC Radio London took to Twitter to post a video of Camden Voices singing Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' as a part of BBC's Make a Difference project!

BBC is asking people to upload audio, images or video for Make a Difference.

See the tweet with the video below!

This will be the most uplifting thing you see or hear all day...@CamdenVoices have assembled - virtually - for a beautiful rendition of @cyndilauper's 'True Colours'.



All from the safety of their own homes ??#BBCMakeADifference pic.twitter.com/fYTjS1o6hh - BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) March 24, 2020

To upload your Make a Difference video, click HERE.





