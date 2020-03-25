VIDEO: Camden Voices Sings Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' As Part of BBC's Make a Difference
BBC Radio London took to Twitter to post a video of Camden Voices singing Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' as a part of BBC's Make a Difference project!
BBC is asking people to upload audio, images or video for Make a Difference.
See the tweet with the video below!
This will be the most uplifting thing you see or hear all day...@CamdenVoices have assembled - virtually - for a beautiful rendition of @cyndilauper's 'True Colours'.
All from the safety of their own homes
To upload your Make a Difference video, click HERE.