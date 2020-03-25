VIDEO: Camden Voices Sings Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' As Part of BBC's Make a Difference

BBC Radio London took to Twitter to post a video of Camden Voices singing Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors' as a part of BBC's Make a Difference project!

BBC is asking people to upload audio, images or video for Make a Difference.

See the tweet with the video below!

To upload your Make a Difference video, click HERE.



