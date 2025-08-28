UK Children Invited to Create Official BBFC Black Card for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Young Wicked fans, it is your time to shine. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) is offering one child between the ages of 4 - 11 the chance to design the official BBFC Black Card for Wicked: For Good. The BBFC has been issuing Black Cards since 1913, which display the official age rating for a film in UK cinemas. The winning design will be shown before every UK cinema screening of Wicked: For Good. Learn how to enter here.

Primary-school-aged children in the U.K. are encouraged to draw upon the central themes of Wicked: For Good, such as friendship, empowerment, and embracing what makes us different. Whether it’s Glinda’s radiant charm or Elphaba’s fearless strength, young artists are invited to illustrate both characters, alongside embracing the full spectrum of Oz’s magic and meaning. While competition entrants are invited to depict any aspects of the world of Wicked, those who choose to include Glinda or Elphaba must feature both characters together to represent the iconic Oz duo.

In addition to seeing their art on the big screen, the chosen winner will also receive a framed copy of their BBFC Black Card and another magical prize to be revealed closer to the film’s release. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, and on how well they capture the spirit of the film. The BBFC Create the Card Competition for Wicked: For Good is open for entries Wednesday 27 August, and will close on Sunday 12 October 2025. The winner will be unveiled in November.

The BBFC’s Create the Card Competition is a key part of its year-round educational outreach program, which aims to engage, educate and empower young people across the UK to think critically about the content they watch. The competition encourages creativity while teaching young people about age ratings and helping them make informed and confident viewing decisions.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.