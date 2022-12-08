Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Two in Five Small Theatres in the UK Could Face Closure

Concern is growing about dwindling audiences as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies

Dec. 08, 2022 Â 
Finbourough Theatre

Two in five small theatres in the UK could face closure as energy costs soar and Christmas sales tank.

According to a new study by GoDaddy and the Society of Independent Theatres, three quarters of independent theatres - those with fewer than 300 seats - say their ticket sales have still not returned to pre-Covid levels.

Most small theatres hope to generate around 25 per cent of their revenue for the year during the festive period.

Christmas sales are set to drop by around a third this year against pre-pandemic levels, with just 40% of people expecting to support their local venue's festive production, compared to 60% who did so in 2019. Three in five (61%) people say they have had to cut back on cultural activities due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Three quarters (75 per cent) of venues say customers are buying fewer tickets, and four in five (88 per cent) are concerned for their long-term future.

Seven in ten (71%) Brits visited an independent theatre in 2019, a number which falls to 57% in 2022.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

