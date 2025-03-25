Trevor Ashley Brings LIZA IN TYPSY to Menier Chocoalte Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary, unpredictable and utterly fabulous—Liza Minnelli is back… well, almost! Trevor Ashley will return to the Menier Chocolate Factory after his turn as Roger De Bris in The Producers, bringing his wit, vocals and impersonation to LIZA in TYPSY! running from 7 to 11 May.

Ashley has wowed audiences as Liza from the Sydney Opera House to New York’s Sony Hall and the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre. Now, he takes it to the next level with outrageous gags, jaw-dropping vocals and more sequins than Studio 54—all with a few too many cocktails.

Backed by a sensational live seven-piece band, this is Liza as you've never seen her before—dazzling, decadent and delightfully drunk!

Trevor Ashley’s Australian theatre work includes Les Misérables, Hairspray, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His television work includes RFDS – Royal Flying Doctor Service, Les Norton and Significant Others; and for film, Seriously Red. Also a renowned cabaret performer, he has performed Liza (on an E), I’m Every Woman and Diamonds are for Trevor. He was the runner-up on Queen of the Universe. He will reprise his role of Roger De Bris for the West End transfer of The Producers later this year.

