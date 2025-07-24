Tosh Wanogho-Maud Joins KINKY BOOTS European Tour and Additional UK Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End star Tosh Wanogho-Maud will be taking over the role of Lola in the brand-new Made at Curve production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS The Musical, for its European leg and the additional UK shows in Sunderland and Stoke, from 28 October 2025.

Tosh Wanogho-Maud started his career as a child in the iconic shows Whistle Down the Wind and The Lion King. He is currently starring in Titanique (Criterion Theatre) as The Iceberg. His other theatre credits include Palladium Pantomime, Oklahoma! in Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Batboy in Concert (The London Palladium), Ain't Too Proud (Princess of Edward Theatre), Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat (Toronto), The Drifters Girl (Garrick Theatre), Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre) and The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre). His film and television credits include Jingle Jangle (Apple TV+), Bridgerton (Netflix) and Roadkill (BBC)

Also joining the cast will be Billy Roberts (Mrs Doubtfire, West End) as Don, Jessica Daley (I Should Be So Lucky, UK tour) as Nicola and Keith Alexander (The Herds, Sadler's Wells London) as Simon Sr.

They join continuing cast members Dan Partridge (Grease, West End) as Charlie, Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Lauren, Scott Paige (I Should Be So Lucky, UK tour) as George, Kathryn Barnes (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre) Liam Doyle (Heathers, The Other Palace) as Harry, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium) as Mr Price and Lucy Williamson (End Of The Rainbow, Trafalgar Studios) as Trish.

The cast is completed by newcomers Nathan Daly (Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park) and Annell Odarty (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End), Craig Watson (Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, UK Tour) with continuing cast, Cerys Burton (The Odyssey, Unicorn Theatre), Kofi Dennis (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre), Kaya Farrugia (There's No Place Like Home, Lyric Theatre), Ru Fisher (Something Rotten! Live in Concert, West End), Jordan Isaac (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park), Tori McDougall (Billy Elliot, Curve Leicester), Liam McEvoy (Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Ashley-Jordon Packer (A Chorus Line, Curve & UK tour).

KINKY BOOTS The Musical features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot).

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005. The 2025 UK and Ireland smash-hit tour sold out performances at most venues and recently announced a West End transfer to the London Coliseum where performances will begin on 17 March, starring Johannes Radebe as Lola.

After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.