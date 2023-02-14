Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets from just £24 for SHIRLEY VALENTINE

The show, starring Sheridan Smith, is at the Duke Of York's Theatre from 17 February

Feb. 14, 2023  
Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

Shirley Valentine is the celebrated one-woman play written by Willy Russell, winning him his third Olivier Award. Sheridan Smith is a multi-award-winning actress with two Olivier Awards and a BAFTA. Matthew Dunster is a three-time Olivier Award nominated director whose work most recently has been seen on Broadway with Martin McDonagh's Hangmen and in the West End with 2:22 by Danny Robins.

Shirley Valentine is at the Duke of York's Theatre from 17 February




ATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience BehaviourATG Working to Change Show Marketing to Tackle Poor Audience Behaviour
February 14, 2023

Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest theatre operator in the UK, is working with producers to tone down marketing that might encourage bad behaviour.
Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Richmond TheatreReview: PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Richmond Theatre
February 14, 2023

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) has the potential to be an unstructured mess, but has the joyous, slightly chaotic nature of an irreverent fringe production, with the wit and slick satire of a carefully crafted piece more than worthy of the West End.
The Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBERThe Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBER
February 13, 2023

'September' is a new political play about love, betrayal, and murder that links General Pinochet's coup in Chile on September 11, 1973, and the attacks on New York City, on September 11, 2001.
FAMILY TREE Cast AnnouncedFAMILY TREE Cast Announced
February 13, 2023

Aminita Francis (Red Riding Hood, Liverpool EVERYMAN), Keziah Joseph (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, NATIONAL THEATRE), Mofetoluwa Akande (A Christmas Carol, BRISTOL OLD VIC), Aimée Powell (Nothello, BELGRADE THEATRE) and Alistair Hall (Safe, NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL) are cast in the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree
Ukraine Turns its Back on Russian CultureUkraine Turns its Back on Russian Culture
February 13, 2023

Ukraine is undertaking a number of changes to get rid of elements of Russian culture in the country, according to The Times.
