Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre

The cult show returns to the West End in May 2023

Nov. 10, 2022  
Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre

Tickets from just £22 for The Rocky Horror Show

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Peacock Theatre as part of its sell-out tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids - Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank'n'Furter. It is an adventure they'll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Damn it Janet", and of course, the pelvic thrusting show stopping "Time Warp".

The Rocky Horror Show will run at the Peacock Theatre from 4 May 2023 - 10 June 2023




Related Stories
Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Photo
Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL
Book by 10 November. Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20
Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empires MOTHER GOOSE Photo
Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empire's MOTHER GOOSE
The Mother of all pantomimes is back in Hackney this festive season, starring Clive Rowe as Mother Goose.
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET
Tickets from just £35 for & Juliet, our Show of the week: Romeo who?! The most famous love story of all time. Remixed. Now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.
Tickets from £32 for HANDELS MESSIAH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane Photo
Tickets from £32 for HANDEL'S MESSIAH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tickets from just £32 for Handel's Messiah, featuring internationally acclaimed soloists Danielle De Niese, Nicky Spence, Idunnu Münch and Cody Quattlebaum.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICALSave up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL
November 9, 2022

Book by 10 November. Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20
Series Two of Theatrical Podcast HEAR MYSELF THINK ReleasedSeries Two of Theatrical Podcast HEAR MYSELF THINK Released
November 9, 2022

The incredible audio-theatre experience Hear Myself Think has commissioned five playwrights, five directors and five actors for its exciting second series.
Review: SPIKE, Richmond TheatreReview: SPIKE, Richmond Theatre
November 9, 2022

SPIKE is based on letters between Milligan and his BBC executives. Ian Hislop and his long-time writing partner Nick Newman have created an affectionate and beautifully staged portrait of the often-troubled mind of this comedy genius.
Sir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding CutSir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding Cut
November 8, 2022

Sir Bryn Terfel has started a petition to reinstate the English National Opera's Arts Council England funding immediately.
Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE Will be Streamed on National Theatre At HomeJodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE Will be Streamed on National Theatre At Home
November 8, 2022

Empire Street Productions has announced that Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, is available to stream for National Theatre At Home subscribers now, with access for all from 15 November.