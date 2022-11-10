Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre

Tickets from just £22 for The Rocky Horror Show

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Peacock Theatre as part of its sell-out tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids - Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank'n'Furter. It is an adventure they'll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Damn it Janet", and of course, the pelvic thrusting show stopping "Time Warp".

The Rocky Horror Show will run at the Peacock Theatre from 4 May 2023 - 10 June 2023