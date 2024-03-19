Tickets On Sale This Week For OEDIPUS at Wyndham's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New artwork has been released, and the ticket on-sale date has been announced for the strictly limited West End run of Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles. Icke directs Mark Strong (OEDIPUS) and Lesley Manville (JOCASTA) with full casting to be announced at a later date.

Also announced are Hildegard Bechtler (Set Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Tal Yarden (Video Design) and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

The strictly limited run at Wyndham's Theatre opens on Tuesday 15 October, with previews from Friday 4 October 2024, and runs until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Behind every great man is a great woman.

Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

Starring the internationally renowned, multi-award-winning Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Sophocles' epic tragedy is transformed into an essential, explosive human thriller.

After his revelatory Oresteia, visionary director Robert Icke (1984, The Doctor) reimagines another Ancient Greek tragedy, bringing the secrets of the past bursting into the present.

Icke's production was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Tickets are on sale for DMT+ members now, with general booking opening on Wednesday 20 March at 10am.

Mark Strong said today, “It's an immense privilege to be returning to the West End in such incredible company – to take on this role opposite the incomparable Lesley Manville, and to reunite with Robert Icke, undoubtedly one of the great visionary directors currently on the world stage. Rob has brought the story bang up to date with the flair with which he approaches classic text, making his Oedipus a modern thriller for our times.”

Lesley Manville said today, “I'm very excited to return to the West End and take on the role of Jocasta in Robert Icke's extraordinary adaptation of Oedipus. It's my first time performing a Greek tragedy and my first time working with the brilliant Mark Strong. Lucky me.”

Robert Icke said today, “I'm delighted to be bringing Oedipus to the West End, and am hugely looking forward to collaborating once more with the matchless Mark Strong and to get to work for the first time with the wonderful Lesley Manville.”

Across the run Sonia Friedman Productions will be offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under, reflecting its ongoing commitment to ticket accessibility within the arts. For more details and to hear when these tickets go on-sale, please join the Sonia Friedman Productions mailing list https://www.soniafriedman.com/subscribe