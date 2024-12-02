Tickets From £35 For THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

Performances are now underway at the Ambassador's Theatre.

Dec. 02, 2024
Tickets are available from £35 for The Curious Cast of Benjamin Button at the Ambassador's Theatre.

Make every second count. It was all just a matter of time. And finally, the wait is over. The foot-stomping and award-winning musical, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, arrives in London’s West End after capturing hearts and selling out at Southwark Playhouse.

With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs... Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell...

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, join us with friends and loved ones at The Ambassadors Theatre for a unique chance to catch this enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary new musical. You’ll love every second.




