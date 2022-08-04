Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £15 for TASTING NOTES at Southwark Playhouse

Book by 27 August to save up to 38%

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  
Tickets From £15 for TASTING NOTES at Southwark Playhouse

Tickets from £15 for Tasting Notes

LJ's tired. She loves her bar, which is lucky because she practically lives there these days, but what if this is it? What if the wine bar is all there is, and all there ever will be, for her?

Maggie's sick of working in hospitality. Endlessly going through the motions, day after day, in a job she's overqualified for but couldn't care less about.

Joe is tormented by his memories. Thank goodness LJ's is there, just round the corner, for him to seek solace at the bottom of a bottle.

George is just fine, thank you very much. He's living his best life. He is, shut up.

Eszter is... megküzdése. How do you say in English? She's coping.

And Oliver... well. He's worried about his cat. If only humans could be a bit more like animals, life would be so much easier.

If you could see one day played out in the lives of several different people, all from inside their heads, would everything be the same? During a seemingly normal 24 hours, Tasting Notes, a new musical by Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall, highlights the things we don't see when we're not looking. Join us as we dip into the life of a wine bar; the people who serve us, the people who drink and the people we meet on our way to wherever we're going.

Fancy a glass? Meet you at LJ's.

Tickets from £15 for Tasting Notes

Valid on all performances 30 July-27 August.




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Get Tickets From Just £12 For TOSCA At The London Coliseum
August 3, 2022

Get Tickets From Just £12 For ENO's Tosca At The London Coliseum Compromise is for the weak: and Tosca is nothing of the sort.
Histoire Productions Bring THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN to The Savoy Hotel
August 2, 2022

Histoire Productions Brings THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN to The Savoy Hotel on 29 October,
Get Tickets for Just £10 for CLOSER at Lyric Hammersmith
August 2, 2022

Get Tickets for Just £10 for the Olivier Award-winning play, Closer, at Lyric Hammersmith
Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 2, 2022

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess- The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann.
THE TRIALS Leads Our Top 10 London Shows For August
August 1, 2022

Here are some of August's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.