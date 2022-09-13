Tickets From £12 for GLORIANA at the London Coliseum

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENO brings a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on 8 December

Sep. 13, 2022  
In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, we present a rarely performed gem from Benjamin Britten's pool of works: Gloriana.

First composed for the Coronation of our current monarch, Gloriana is presented as a concert performance, featuring the ENO Chorus and Orchestra under the baton of ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins, and featuring a bevy of ENO favourites, such as Charles Rice, Sophie Bevan, Alexandra Oomens and Alex Otterburn.

Set in the later years of Queen Elizabeth I's (Christine Rice) reign, Gloriana focuses on the relationship between the monarch and the Earl of Essex, Robert Devereux (Robert Murray). At first friends and confidantes, the Earl and Queen later become at odds with a series of unfortunate circumstances, including an attempted coup.

Depicting a Queen at her strongest, yet perhaps at her most human, Gloriana serves a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Gloriana will be performed at London Coliseum on 8 December


Aliya Al-Hassan


