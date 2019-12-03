Theatre Royal Drury Lane Will Reopen in 2020 as Part of 'The Lane' Complex

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to reopen in 2020 as part of a complex of buildings known as "The Lane" according to WhatsOnStage.

LW Theatres said the following in a statement:

LW Theatres is in the middle of a £60 million restoration project of Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The ambitious scheme not only encompasses the complete refurbishment of the magnificent 1812 Greek Revival 'front of house' designed by Benjamin Wyatt, but also the reconstruction of the stage facilities and dressing rooms, the creation of new bars and the restaurant, plus the refashioning of the auditorium to make it able to play in both the traditional proscenium arch and in the round. The destination, incorporating the new bars, restaurant and theatre, will re-open as 'The Lane' in autumn 2020. Whilst Theatre Royal Drury Lane will still showcase world class theatre, front of house facilities will be open to the public all day so the theatre's iconic interiors can be enjoyed by everyone and not just those headed to a show.

The venue is currently closed for renovations, and is set to re-open with the West End premiere of Frozen in October 2020.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is the oldest theatre site in the country. It last underwent work in 2013 to celebrate the venue's 350th anniversary, with the Grand Saloon and the Wyatt Foyer restored to their original Georgian style. The venue currently has a capacity of 2,196.

