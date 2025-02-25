Theatre Royal Bath Will Open New 'Fringe-Style' Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new community studio theatre is headed to Bath soon, BBC reports. Theatre Royal Bath's new "fringe-style" 40-seat venue, called Venue 4 in St John's Place, will give grassroots groups a place to stage their shows.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise the money required to open the venue.

"This project is about opening doors to a new community theatre for Bath, to anyone keen to get started in the world of performance," said Danny Moar, the theatre's director. "This will be a stage where everyone's story can be told."

The theatre's head of community engagement, Katherine Lazare, said that the idea for this venue came from a lack of "well-resourced, accessible spaces and minimal opportunities for participants to access the theatre industry."

Read the original story on BBC.

Built on its current site in 1805, the Theatre Royal Bath is one of the oldest working theatres in the country. Comprising three auditoria, the Main House, Ustinov Studio and the egg theatre for children and young people, a varied programme of top quality entertainment is on offer all year round. Learn more here.

