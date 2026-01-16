Theatr Clwyd Launches Paid Development Programme For Deaf, Disabled, and Neurodivergent Artists

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatr Clwyd has welcomed three early-career Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent (DDN) artists for paid development residencies alongside its production of Under Milk Wood. Jay Davis, Em Dulson and Abi Stushnoff will join the Theatr Clwyd production, benefitting from a bespoke programme alongside shadowing the show's award-winning creative team.

The programme is part of a partnership between Craidd, a collaboration between Welsh theatre organisations transforming DDN (Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent) representation in mainstream theatre, and Stiwdio Clwyd, Wales' new national studio for artist development.

Director of Craidd, Sara Beer, commented: “Meaningful, paid opportunities for emerging DDN talent in mainstream theatre are very rare. I'm delighted that Craidd is creating pathways for Welsh artists to work and develop alongside award-winning creatives.”

The traineeships include placements at The National Theatre through its Skills Centre, working closely with the technical and making teams at Theatr Clwyd, as well as shadowing and learning opportunities with Under Milk Wood's creative team, including Kate Wasserberg, Hayley Grindle, Joshua Pharo and Sarah Readman.

Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg, said: “I'm excited that we're supporting these brilliant emerging artists, with significant financial and time investment, while also collaborating with The National Theatre Skills Centre. It is a long-overdue step for progressive change in Wales.”

These traineeships will be part of Stiwdio Clwyd's broader programme of professional development opportunities for Welsh and Wales-based artists announced in early spring. Under Milk Wood, the debut Craidd production, opens at Theatr Clwyd on 16 March.

Abi Stushnoff, Trainee Set & Costume Designer, commented: “This placement is pivotal for my creative career and personal journey. As a neurodivergent woman, I'm excited that Theatr Clwyd and Craidd are striving to embed inclusivity, accessibility and adaptability, creating sustainable change.”