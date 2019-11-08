The Spark Of Creation, A Gala Fundraiser Will Celebrate Stephen Schwartz

While their production of RAGS The Musical (book by Joseph Stein, revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse, directed by Bronagh Lagan) performs at Park Theatre, London from 9 January to 8 February 2020, Hope Aria Productions will present, for one night only, The Spark of Creation, a Gala Fundraiser celebrating the work of Stephen Schwartz, at the theatre on Sunday 19 January.

Some of Stephen Schwartz's favourite compositions will be performed by artists from previous Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre productions, and there will be a panel discussion and an audience Q&A with the world-renowned composer and lyricist responsible for many of the world's most loved musicals, including Wicked, Children of Eden, Pippin and Godspell.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards funds needed to stage RAGS The Musical for its limited run at Park Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You