The Showstoppers Announce Return to the West End With Live Shows at the Garrick Theatre

The Showstoppers are storming back to the West End to take up an initially (socially distanced) six-month residence at the Garrick Theatre. 'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical', will play Mondays at the Garrick Theatre, on 7 June, 5 July, 9 August, 13 September and 11 October, 2021.

It has had 12 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, two West End runs, an Olivier award for Best Entertainment and Family Show and a BBC Radio 4 series. In the show, the audience meets a writer of musicals who is on a deadline - and needs their help. The audience shouts out suggestions of a setting, musical styles and the title of the show and they're off! The Showstopper team - cast and band - then weave a brand-new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has currently been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

The Showstoppers also continue their run of monthly livestreamed shows this weekend on 23 and 24 April! Streaming from their socially distanced studio, audience ideas for setting, songs and styles will be taken live from viewers at home and transformed on the spot into a brand-new musical comedy. These exceedingly talented performers are guaranteed to have those watching both crying with laughter and gasping in astonishment.

So whether you fancy 'Chicago' in a chocolate factory or 'Dear Evan Hansen' in Dundee, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen and stream it straight to your sofa!

The shows are available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event so if viewers can't join The Showstoppers on the night, they can catch up afterwards.

For more information visit: https://showstopperthemusical.com/