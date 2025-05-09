The Old Vic Reveals New Chair Simon Warshaw

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Vic has announced Simon Warshaw as the new Chair of The Old Vic's Board of Trustees. Simon Will succeed Nick Clarry who joined the Board in 2012 and has led the Trustees since 2014.

Simon has spent his career in investment banking and co-founded the corporate finance advisory firm, Robey Warshaw LLP, in 2014. He is passionate about theatre and, since 2016, has been a Trustee of The National Theatre.

Simon Will join in July and, of his appointment, said: ‘I am incredibly honoured and excited to be taking on the role of Chair of The Old Vic at this pivotal moment - with the transition of Artistic Directors and the opening of the new Backstage building. I am very grateful to Nick Clarry for his extraordinary commitment over the last 13 years and for handing over the theatre in such a strong position.'

On behalf of The Old Vic, Laura Stevenson, Executive Director, Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director, and Rupert Goold, Artistic Director designate, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Simon to The Old Vic and we look forward to working with him as we enter the next chapter of our theatre's life. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Nick Clarry for his dedication and guidance. For over a decade, Nick has remained a loyal champion of our work on and off stage, supporting our theatre through artistic, physical and cultural changes and we are incredibly grateful to him for everything he has done.'

The search for the new Chair was supported by MBS recruitment and the Nominations Committee led by Deputy Chair, Tina Alexandrou and Board members Sheila Atim, Pavita Cooper and David Henderson.

Comments