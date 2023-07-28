The New Wolsey Theatre Announces The Cast And Creatives For Patrick Marber's THE RED LION, Playing This September

The New Wolsey Theatre has announced the cast and creatives for its new production of Patrick Marber's West End smash-hit drama, The Red Lion, directed by Artistic Director/Chief Executive Douglas Rintoul. The production plays the New Wolsey Theatre from 7-23 September 2023, and Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, from 26-30 September 2023.

The Red Lion takes audiences into the heart of a struggling semi-professional football club trying to make ends meet. It's a world far from the glamour, millionaires, celebrities and 24-hour media attention of the Premier League. This brilliant, sensitive and funny play by the multi-award-winning Patrick Marber takes us beyond the pitch and into the changing room. Banter, laughter, despair and raw emotions are exposed, relationships explode and conflict simmers between three generations as they fight for their individual goals and obsessions, desperate with the want to be a part of something.



Things look up when Jordan, a gifted young player, appears out of nowhere but he soon finds himself stuck between the conflicting ambitions of Yates, the kit man and a former club legend who sees him as the key to returning to former glory days, and the manager, Kidd, desperate to deliver success with his mind on the money. Loyalty, trust, morals and friendship are pushed to the very edge, leading them to ask if this is really the opportunity everyone's been waiting for?

The cast of The Red Lion is:

Olatunji Ayofe (After Life for National Theatre, The Living Newspaper Edition 5 for The Royal Court, Half Full for The Royal Court, Silo for Apple TV) as Jordan

Crispin Letts (Black Cake for Hulu, Disclaimer for Apple, The Lesson for Lionsgate, The Entertainer for Kenneth Branagh Company at The Garrick Theatre) as Yates

Alastair Natkiel (Silent Witness for BBC, Line of Duty Season 5&6 for BBC, Standing At The Sky's Edge for Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre) as Kidd.

The Creative Team is Sound Designer Helen Atkinson, Associate Director Jamie Beddard, Set & Costume Designer Zoe Hurwitz, Fight Director Haruka Kuroda, Director Douglas Rintoul, Wardrobe Supervisor Kira Tisbury, Lighting Designer Jack Weir and Casting Director Christopher Worrall.

Douglas Rintoul, Director of The Red Lion and Artistic Director/Chief Executive of the New Wolsey Theatre, said “I can't wait to stage this top-notch drama here in Ipswich. Football is central to the identity of the town as is the theatre. Bringing these two worlds together is perfect for our communities. With this excellent cast and team, The Red Lion is going to be a thrilling night out whether you are interested in football or not.”

To book for the New Wolsey Theatre, visit https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/the-red-lion/ or call the Box Office on 01473 295900.

To book for the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, visit Click Here or call the Box Office on 01708 443333.

Age guidance: 14+. Includes language and situations authentic to the characters and worlds portrayed. Contains swearing.