The National Theatre's TIL THE STARS COME DOWN Will Transfer To The Theatre Royal Haymarket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced that its sold-out production Till the Stars Come Down will transfer to London's West End this summer for a strictly limited run. Co-produced with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Fiery Angel, Short Street Productions and Access Entertainment, the production will be staged at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 1 July until 27 September 2025.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday 20 March at 12pm from £20. On-stage seating will be available throughout the run. Details will be released at a later date.

Till the Stars Come Down is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world. Written by former National Theatre writer-in-residence, Beth Steel.

Rufus Norris, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre said, “I am delighted that Beth Steel's brilliant debut play at The National Theatre is transferring into the West End. Audiences adored Till the Stars Come Down when it was staged in the Dorfman last year and we are all incredibly proud and pleased that this wonderful production by Bijan Sheibani will get to be shared with many more people. We are deeply appreciative and excited, to be working with our co-producers to make this possible.”

Beth Steel, playwright said, “I couldn't be more excited for Till the Stars Come Down to move into its new home in the Theatre Royal Haymarket this summer. Having a play staged at The National Theatre in 2024 was a dream come true, to be bringing it to the West End is nothing short of a fever dream! It was a privilege for the play to be nominated for ‘Best New Play' at last year's Olivier Awards and I'm just so thrilled that this glorious ensemble of characters gets to connect, with all their life force, to a wider audience. I began the play as writer-in-residence at The National Theatre's New Work Department, a career changing attachment that gave me the space and support needed to bring it into being and it was an honour to watch Bijan Sheibani and the wider team unleash it! I can't wait to see them do it again.”

It's Sylvia and Marek's wedding and you're all invited. Over the course of a hot summer's day, a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst. But as the vodka flows and dances are shared, passions boil over and the limits of love are tested. What happens when the happiest day of your life opens the door to a new and uncertain future?

Sheibani is joined by set and Costume Designer, Samal Blak; lighting designer, Paule Constable; choreographer and movement director, Aline David; sound designer, Gareth Fry; revival director, Elin Schofield; original casting director, Alistair Coomer CDG; casting director, Juliet Horsely CDG; dialect coach, Charmian Hoare; intimacy director, Asha Jennings-Grant and fight director, Kev McCurdy.

Casting is to be announced.

Till the Stars Come Down was originally commissioned by The National Theatre and developed with the theatre's New Work department whilst Steel was writer-in-residence (2019-2021). It had its world premiere on 31 January 2024 in the Dorfman Theatre and was Steel's debut play at The National Theatre running until 16 March. Following a sold-out run, Till the Stars Come Down was nominated for ‘Best New Play' at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Till the Stars Come Down in the West End is supported by American Express, The National Theatre's Official Payment Partner.

Comments