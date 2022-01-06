The National Theatre's HEX to be Remounted in November 2022

The National Theatre's Hex faced cancelations due to Covid-19, and is currently scheduled to run until January 22, 2022. To give the show the chance to have a full run, The National Theatre will be remounting Hex in November 2022.

Hex, which had been set to be broadcast to cinemas as a National Theatre Live from 17 March, but was forced to cancel filming due to Covid-19 related cancellations. Hex is currently scheduled to resume performances on 5 January.

Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse. Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.

Hex features music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, lyrics by Rufus Norris, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.

For more information visit: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/