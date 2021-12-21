National Theatre Will No Longer Broadcast HEX in Cinemas

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hex, which was set to be broadcast to cinemas as a National Theatre Live from 17 March, will no longer be filmed due to cancelations because of Covid-19. Hex is currently scheduled to resume performances on 5 January.

We're very sad to announce that our cinema release of Hex is cancelled ? pic.twitter.com/krnX89LZt7 - National Theatre Live (@NTLive) December 20, 2021

Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse. Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.

The cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose.

Rufus Norris directs with music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, lyrics by Rufus Norris, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.

The cast also includes Christopher Akrill, Delroy Atkinson, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Natasha J Barnes, Madeline Charlemagne, Ebony Clarke, Sonya Cullingford, Hanna Dimtsu, Tamsin Dowsett, Joe Foster, Ben Goffe, Daisy Maywood, Kody Mortimer, Joseph Prouse, Sasha Shadid, Shaq Taylor and Sargon Yelda.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg