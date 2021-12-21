Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatre Will No Longer Broadcast HEX in Cinemas

pixeltracker

Hex is currently scheduled to resume performances on 5 January.

Dec. 21, 2021  

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hex, which was set to be broadcast to cinemas as a National Theatre Live from 17 March, will no longer be filmed due to cancelations because of Covid-19. Hex is currently scheduled to resume performances on 5 January.

Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse. Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.

The cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose.

Rufus Norris directs with music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, lyrics by Rufus Norris, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.

The cast also includes Christopher Akrill, Delroy Atkinson, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Natasha J Barnes, Madeline Charlemagne, Ebony Clarke, Sonya Cullingford, Hanna Dimtsu, Tamsin Dowsett, Joe Foster, Ben Goffe, Daisy Maywood, Kody Mortimer, Joseph Prouse, Sasha Shadid, Shaq Taylor and Sargon Yelda.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet
Wicked NYC Clock Magnet
Wicked NYC Clock Magnet
Book of Mormon Starburst Magnet
Book of Mormon Starburst Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Criss Angel AMYSTIKA Now Set To Begin March 11 At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  • Get Witchy At THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY at Majestic Repertory Theatre
  • Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concert Series On Sale Now
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations