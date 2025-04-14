The National Theatre to Launch Skills Centre for Creative Industries Training

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre is launching a new partnership with Bank of America for skills training in the creative industries. With the country and the creative sector in particular facing an urgent skills shortage, the National Theatre Skills Centre develops future artists, craftspeople and technicians through specialist skills programmes delivered nationwide.

They aim to reach 15,000 individuals over the next three years.



New plans for the National Theatre Skills Centre unveiled today include:



A new flagship programme to develop creative talent from backgrounds which are often underrepresented within the theatre industry. This transformative initiative will offer paid production placements on every South Bank show starting in September 2025, providing individuals the unique opportunity to work alongside the National Theatre’s world-class creative teams and in-house technical experts.

Nationwide Young Technicians will double the number of young people taking part in free training of technical theatre including lighting, sound and stages, via an online course for 50 young people from across the UK, and by creating five new partnerships to co-deliver the programme in person nationwide.

New craft, design and technical courses and brand-new courses in Prop Making, Costume, and Design for Stage coming over the next 12 months at the National Theatre to expand the number of work placement opportunities at the National across the full range of disciplines including creative, technical and business.

Growing the number of Production Arts T-Level placements and apprentices to support talented individuals in areas where there are sector skills gaps, such as Scenic Art, Metalwork, Costume and Props.

To coincide with Creative Careers Week in November, over 150 state secondary school students from across Greater London will be invited to attend demonstrations, workshops and hands-on activity, delivered by the National Theatre’s expert teams, to learn about technical, production, design and craft roles.



The creative industries are one of the eight growth driving sectors the Government will prioritise in its Industrial Strategy. However, data from DCMS shows 30% of job vacancies in the cultural sector are affected by skills shortages, with 60% of theatres reporting that staff shortages have worsened since 2019. Moreover, research from Ravensbourne University found that 75% of 18–25-year-olds want to work in creative sectors, but 42% say it is currently too hard to find entry-level opportunities.



To address these major sector challenges, the National Theatre Skills Centre, in partnership with Bank of America, will provide career opportunities for young people and those seeking specialist professional development, offering them the opportunity to work with industry-leading experts at the National Theatre and nationwide through local partnerships. Central to the Skills Centre aims are addressing underrepresentation in the workforce prioritising those from the Global Majority, D/deaf and disabled, and those who have experienced socio-economic disadvantage.​



