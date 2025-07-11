The National Theatre Unveils Five Key Appointments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has appointed two new leaders to join Co-Chief Executives Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah’s Executive Committee, with responsibility for Learning and Digital. Yamin Choudury joins as Director of Learning and will lead the NT’s strategy for working with young people and schools, and Matt Risley will become The National Theatre’s first ever Chief Digital Officer, spearheading the next phase of the NT’s digital journey.



Over the past decade, The National Theatre has significantly expanded its digital and learning footprint, transforming how people across the UK and beyond engage with theatre. From pioneering the NT Live cinema broadcasts, launching National Theatre at Home and The National Theatre Collection for schools, to delivering innovative, in-depth learning and skills programmes right across the UK, The National Theatre has made huge strides in widening access globally, deepening participation and nurturing creative talent nationwide.



The appointment of these strategic roles will ensure that the NT is future-fit and focused on how the organisation reaches even more people and enriches lives through both innovative digital engagement and meaningful learning and skills development experiences.



This work will be further strengthened by three new trustees, who National Theatre Chair Sir Damon Buffini has invited to join The National Theatre Board. Debbie Weinstein and Baroness Beeban Kidron will join the NT Board in July and September respectively. Luke Bradley-Jones becomes Chair of the NT’s Digital Advisory Committee and will join the NT Board in July 2026.



Collectively, their specialist expertise will support this next phase of growth for The National Theatre, driving towards its ambition to reach global audiences of 40m by 2030.



Yamin Choudury

joins The National Theatre from the London Borough of Haringey where he is currently the Joint Director of Culture & Community. An acclaimed arts leader and cultural innovator, Yamin is widely recognised for his transformative work in the creative sector. As the Artistic Director and CEO of Hackney Empire from 2018 – 2024, Yamin was instrumental in reimagining the role of cultural institutions in community development and social change. A passionate advocate for access, inclusion, and youth empowerment, his work bridges artistic excellence with meaningful civic impact.



Matt Risley

joins from Channel 4 where he was Managing Director of 4Studio, leading the broadcaster’s award-winning social and YouTube strategy, with a focus on reaching and engaging young audiences, innovating the channel’s approach to digital distribution, and growing new revenue streams. He brings over a decade of experience in media and digital transformation, having held senior creative and strategic roles at MTV, Future and Sky, with a consistent focus on cross-platform growth, content innovation, and audience engagement.



Baroness Beeban Kidron

an award-winning filmmaker for 30 years, now a leading advocate for digital rights, online safety and responsible development of Artificial Intelligence. Among her directing credits are Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar and the documentary InRealLife. A crossbench member of the UK House of Lords since 2012, she founded the 5Rights Foundation to champion a safer digital world for young people. Her work has shaped international standards and inspired global legislation. Bridging technology, creativity, children's and human rights, Baroness Kidron is a key voice in ethical tech policy.



Debbie Weinstein

is President of Google across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, leading Google’s business operations, growth, innovation and digital upskilling, working closely with business leaders, governments, and policymakers. Debbie has held a range of senior leadership roles at Google since joining in 2014, prior to this she was Vice President of Global Media at Unilever, leading global media strategy and partnerships. With extensive experience in digital innovation, Debbie brings a deep understanding of how technology can drive engagement, accessibility, and reach, expertise that will be key to advancing The National Theatre’s digital ambitions.



Luke Bradley-Jones

President and Managing Director of The Economist, is to become Chair of The National Theatre’s Digital Advisory Committee and will join the NT Board as a trustee from July 2026. A senior media and digital executive with extensive experience in launching and scaling innovative products, in his current role, Luke has responsibility for accelerating The Economist’s digital evolution. His previous roles include General Manager EMEA at Disney+, where he oversaw strategy and operations for Disney’s direct-to-consumer business. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Sky and BBC Worldwide, driving digital transformation and product innovation across the sector.

These appointments signal a major investment in the leadership, insight, and creativity needed to shape a National Theatre that is relevant, resilient and forward-looking in this next chapter under the leadership of Co-Chief Executives Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah.